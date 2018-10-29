DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) - The shingles vaccine is in high demand and some patients in Texas are having trouble finding it.

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.

Dr. Stewart Master at Methodist Dallas Medical Center explains: "Is very painful. It's a condition when the nerve gets infected by the virus all over again. It becomes inflamed and it's been described as extremely horrific pain."

Doctor Stewart Master at Methodist Dallas recommends people age 50 and up get the shingles vaccines.

He says your risk for shingles increases as you age.

Last year the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated its recommendations lowering the recommended age to 50.

As a result, finding the two dose vaccine hasn't been easy for some north Texans. "So with that recommendation change there's actually been reports of shortages," according to Dr. Master.

According to the vaccine maker, Glaxo Smith Kline, Shingrix has been met with an unprecedented level of demand.

The vaccine maker says it's shipping out large volumes of Shingrix, every two to three weeks, and will do so through 2018.

Many pharmacies are said to be out of stock but that doesn't mean you can't find the vaccine. If you know where to look.

Symptoms of shingles include a painful red blisters, fatigue or itching.