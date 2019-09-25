Sheriff’s office investigating death of Elysian Fields MS student

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a local middle school student.

Deputies were called to the child’s Panola County home shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Chief Deputy John DePresca says the sheriff’s office is not releasing many details due to the circumstances of the case.

He did confirm they are investigating the death of a juvenile and that investigators were at Elysian Fields Middle School on Wednesday where the student went to school.

An autopsy has been ordered and they are waiting to hear from the medical examiner’s office.

Elysian Fields Independent School District has not commented on the student’s death and directed inquiries regarding the investigation to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.