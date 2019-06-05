Sheriff’s office confirm drowning off IH 30 Tuesday evening

On Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m., the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an individual drowning off the 2900 block of Interstate 30.

Initial reports indicated a 30-year-old male went under water and did not resurface.

The 30-year-old male was identified as Alvin Deantwone Jones of Greenville.

Campbell VFD, Cash VFD water rescue, and AMR were dispatched to the scene. After arriving, officials were told the suspect was still under water. Deputies removed gun belts and vests to enter the water in search of the victim.

Eventually the deputies had to be pulled from the pond by a rope. After further search, the victim was removed from the water and CPR was administered.

AMR transported Jones to Hunt Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead soon after.