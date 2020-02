SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT in Lufkin has announced the emergency closing of several roads in Shelby County due to high water.

Roads closed include FM 138, FM 414, and FM 699.

TxDOT advises drivers to use caution and take alternate routes until the water recedes.

Visit http://drivetexas.org for road conditions statewide.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page a reminder of what can happen when drivers risk entering a flooded road.