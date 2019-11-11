Shelby County officials identify man killed in weekend homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend homicide.

According to the department, they received a call on Saturday around 11 p.m. in reference to a body lying in the road.

Officers went to County Road 2020 and found a man dead at that location.

The man has now been identified as Curtis Price Jr., 40.

Officials believe Price was brought to the location and dumped and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

At this time, this case is being worked as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936-598-5601.