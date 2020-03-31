Shelby County confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19, brings total to 4

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday, bringing the total to four.

“I was notified (Monday) night by the Department of State Health Services that Shelby County has 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing our total to 4,” Harbison said in a statement Tuesday. “I have been informed by health professionals that they have performed numerous tests and there will probably be more positive results to come.

“This is why is it so important for everyone that can stay home, to stay at home. You are exposing yourselves to other people and you don’t know where they have been or who they have been in contact with.

“Please be responsible,” Harbison urged county residents. “It may be your life you save.”

