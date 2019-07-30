Shelby County chase comes to screeching halt in Louisiana

Top Stories

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL) Four people are in custody in DeSoto Parish Detention Center after a vehicle chase with Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies came to an abrupt halt in DeSoto Parish Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., DeSoto Parish dispatchers received a call out of Shelby County regarding an active pursuit of armed suspect headed to DeSoto Parish, according to DPSO Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

DPSO deputies went to work deploying spike strips that brought the vehicle chase to a screeching halt near the corner of Screamerville Road and Louisiana Highwy 3015 in Grand Cane, La.

The suspects now await extradition to Shelby County.

