Shelby County adds 8 new cases of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County is up to 183 cases of COVID-19.

The county Emergency Management Office announced eight new cases Wednesday, as well as 52 recoveries.

The county has suffered five deaths.

The distribution of cases is:

Center – 132 total cases, 3 new

Tenaha – 18 cases, 1 new

Timpson – 14 cases, 1 new

Shelbyville – 11 cases, 1 new

Joaquin – 8 cases, 1 new

The age distribution of cases is: