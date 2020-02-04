SHARING THE MAHOMES LOVE: East Texas woman gifts 2 Chiefs fans with game tickets

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One Tyler resident close to the Mahomes family rewarded two strangers a gift they’ll always remember.

She gave them two tickets to a Chiefs game earlier in the season.

Kyna Adams, who manages a Mahomes Facebook fan page, posted that she was going to give away two tickets.

Those wanting tickets had to post saying who they would take with them and why the group is so important to them.

The post got more than 1,000 comments.

To help with the decision, Adams got the Mahomes family involved, asking them to pick a random number between 1 and the total number of comments on the post. The chosen number would then be matched up with the corresponding comment.

With the rules set, the winning commenter was chosen: Kay Bunten Busch, a Kansas City-area resident and devoted Chiefs fan. In her comment, Busch said she wanted to share the tickets with Tommy, another fan with developmental disabilities. And she wrote about why the fan group was so important to her:

“I would love to take a 46 year old man who has developmental disabilities, who loves football & the Chiefs. Watching football games on TV has helped him to become more verbal. I love this page because of the pics people post, the fans from all over the country who share their experiences of Arrowhead or at a another team’s stadium where the Chiefs are playing and most of all, I like that for the most part, comments are civil to & supportive of people who post.” Kay Bunten Busch, winner of Chiefs tickets

Busch works with the Ray County (Missouri) Board of Services, a non-profit organization that serves Ray County citizens with developmental disabilities. It was through that work that she met Tommy.

She found out she’d won the tickets on Christmas Eve, which made it even more special. But the tickets weren’t all she received. Another member of the fan group, Phillip Jordan, donated his parking pass so Busch and Tommy would be able to park right next to Arrowhead Stadium.

Busch said the best part of the game was watching Tommy’s joy at the experience.

“She sent me pictures all day that day and since then every time she’s with Tommy she sends me more pictures,” said Adams. “I can’t believe it was so rewarding to her.”

Adams says she is very proud of Patrick and the way he and his family have handled everything with class as they continue to give back to the community of East Texas.

Adams and Busch have never met in person, but say they have found a friendship through the experience and stay in touch through email and phone calls.

They say their bond is not uncommon in this group as they’ve seen Patrick Mahomes fans from all over the world start new friendships because of it.

And Adams said she hopes to secure season tickets next season so she can provide more experiences like this one for fans in the group.