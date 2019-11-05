SFA student killed in crash after driver runs red light at 80 mph

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC/KETK) – A Houston family is in mourning after one of their children has died from a car crash and the other is in serious condition with injuries.

Ashlyn Rhodes, 21, and her 18-year-old brother, Kannin Williams, were headed out Saturday morning around 9 a.m. to buy new iPhones, their grandmother, Renee Murray, told KPRC.

“When she pulled out to make a turn on the street is when the car was struck,” Murray said.

Houston Police said 29-year-old Adokeo D. Akue was behind the wheel of a Hyundai when he ran a red light at 80 mph crashing into Rhodes’s Volkswagen Jetta.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was rushed to the hospital with a skull fraction and other internal injuries, according to KPRC.

“Kannin has not regained consciousness. Right now we’re hoping the swelling on his brain goes down,” Murray said.

The siblings were less than a mile away from home. So close that when their mother went out to run an errand a short time later, she came across the crash site as she was on the phone with Murray.

“She said, ‘Oh my gosh there’s so much traffic out here something must have happened, I’m sure someone may have even lost their life,'” Murray recalled her daughter telling her on the phone.

“She said ‘Let me call the kids and I’ll call you back, I just want to make sure they’re OK’ and when she called me back she gave me the news that it was Ashlyn and Kannin,” Murray said.

Houston Police arrested Akue and charged him with manslaughter and aggravated assault- serious bodily injury.

Rhodes was a student at Stephen F. Austin University, studying to become a veterinarian. She was taking the semester off to work two jobs to earn more money to pay for school.

