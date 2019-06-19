1  of  2
Over 10,000 East Texans without power Severe weather hits East Texas Wednesday morning, thousands without power

Severe weather hits East Texas, porch ripped off in Marshall

Top Stories

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 6:30 A.M.

All tornado warnings for East Texas have expired.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 7:15 a.m. for Harrison, Panola, and Marion Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a porch was ripped off near HWY 154 near Marshall.

Storm Clouds over Jacksonville as the sun rises
Photo: Andrea Loyola
Storm Clouds over Marshall during a Severe Thunderstorm
Photo: San’Dee Willie

UPDATE: 6:10 A.M.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Harrison County until 6:30 a.m.

Take immediate shelter. The best place to be is a small, windowless interior room.

Get away from windows

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:55 A.M.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several East Texas counties early Wednesday morning.

It lasts until 6:30 a.m. and includes:

  • Gregg County
  • Harrison County
  • Marion County
  • Upshur County

Thousands of East Texans are without power. Here is a list of those with no electricity who use ONCOR:

  • Athens: 43
  • Ben Wheeler: 130
  • Tyler: 2,100

Below is a list of those without power who use SWEPCO:

  • Fruitvale: 63
  • Gilmer: 193
  • Grand Saline: 330
  • Longview: 3,723
  • Mineola: 1,013

