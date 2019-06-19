Severe weather hits East Texas, porch ripped off in Marshall

UPDATE: 6:30 A.M.
All tornado warnings for East Texas have expired.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 7:15 a.m. for Harrison, Panola, and Marion Counties.
According to the National Weather Service, a porch was ripped off near HWY 154 near Marshall.
UPDATE: 6:10 A.M.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Harrison County until 6:30 a.m.
Take immediate shelter. The best place to be is a small, windowless interior room.
Get away from windows
ORIGINAL STORY: 5:55 A.M.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several East Texas counties early Wednesday morning.
It lasts until 6:30 a.m. and includes:
- Gregg County
- Harrison County
- Marion County
- Upshur County
Thousands of East Texans are without power. Here is a list of those with no electricity who use ONCOR:
- Athens: 43
- Ben Wheeler: 130
- Tyler: 2,100
Below is a list of those without power who use SWEPCO:
- Fruitvale: 63
- Gilmer: 193
- Grand Saline: 330
- Longview: 3,723
- Mineola: 1,013