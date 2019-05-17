Several East Texans arrested in giant sting operation aimed at online solicitation of a minor

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together in a joint-force effort to crack down an online solicitation of a minor.

Some of those offices included the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office , Gregg County District Attorney Investigators, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, FBI and ICE-ERO.

With the help from agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol and Texas Ranger Division they were able to arrest multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor during an operation Wednesday and Thursday.

The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.

The undercover officers arrested the following persons:

Rayme Everrett, 18 of Tyler

Manuel Huerta, 28 of Bullard

Randall Earl Powell, 55 of Longview

Gary Dean Tennison, 54 of Henderson

All were booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.

Online Solicitation is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.