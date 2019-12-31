Several departments fighting house fire in Henderson County

Breaking News
BERRYVILLE, Texas (KETK) At least two fire departments are fighting a house fire in Berryville.

According to the Noonday Fire Department, their crews along with others are working the blaze on County Road 4101.

The homeowners left around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, and their neighbors called around 1 p.m. to inform them the house was on fire.

Berryville, Coffee City, Bullard, Poynter, LaRue-New York, Brownsboro, and Frankston fire crews are all on scene.

No word on what may have started the blaze.

KETK has a photographer on scene and will continue to update you as we learn more information.

