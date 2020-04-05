Second death reported in Smith County related to COVID-19, total cases hit 200 mark

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19.

The individual is a 56-year-old male who NET Health announced as the singular confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city of Troup. “Our prayers and our sympathy are extended to the family during the time of their tragic loss”, expresses Mayor Joe Carlyle.

Several East Texas counties have reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases put the region over the 200-case number, bringing it to 204. To date, 9 deaths in East Texas have been reported.

The counties are:

Nacogdoches County: 2 new positive tests. The patients are a 40-49 year old female, not travel related, not hospitalized, and a 70-79 year old female, no travel history, hospitalized. These new cases put Nacogdoches County at 18 confirmed cases, with 2 deaths.

Smith County: 5 new cases confirmed, bringing the county total to 62. There have been 2 deaths in the county and no reported recoveries as yet.

Henderson County: 2 new cases. Both individuals are at home and in stable condition. The new cases put Henderson County at 4 confirmed cases.

East Texas counties reporting cases are:

Smith County – 62, 2 deaths

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 18, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 6, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Gregg County – 16

Rusk County – 12

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 3

Anderson County – 1

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Titus County – 1

Trinity County – 1

The Austin American-Statesman is reporting that 700 new cases were confirmed across Texas Sunday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The new cases bring the statewide total to 6,812.

The Statesman also says 22 new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the statewide death total to 127.

Health officials continue to urge the following measures to mitigate community spread:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds;

Stay home unless going out on essential business;

If you are sick, stay home;

Clean and disinfect your home regularly, especially frequently touched surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), call your health care provider before going into an office or emergency room.

CDC officials are now encouraging everyone to wear a mask when going out in public. If you cannot find masks in stores, you can find tips on making them here and here.

For information on COVID-19 go to: