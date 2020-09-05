Several Boats sink at President Trump boat parade on Lake Travis

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, at a President Trump boat parade on Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s office responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress.

Officials have confirmed that several boats have sunk.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

On the event’s Facebook page, hosted by Pacey Chynoweth, boats of all shapes and sizes were encouraged to attend.

At the event, 4 parachute jumpers were set to jump out of a helicopter with smoke and flags flying.

The event took place on the south side of the lake between Starns Island and Emerald Point, which involve military veterans and one which is an amputee.

The line up began at around 11:30 a.m. The boats were supposed to be going 10 miles per hour.

They requested that, for safety reasons, slower vessels remain in the back of the line up.

At this time, officials have not confirmed how many boats did sink.

This story is developing.