Carthage ISD beefing up security after student told ‘not to come to school’
Serena Williams wins first title since becoming mother, donates prize money to Australia

(Newsource) – Tennis legend Serena Williams just took home her first title since giving birth to her daughter.

The 38-year-old became a mom in September of 2017.

On Sunday, she claimed the trophy at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, after beating fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Williams, who told CNN she “almost died giving birth,” returned to the Women’s Tennis Association tour six months later in March 2018.

She said she will donate the $43,000 prize from her Sunday win to Australian bush-fire relief.

Williams now sets her sights on the Australian open, a tournament she has won seven times.

It starts on January 20th.

