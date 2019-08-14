September fundraiser set for Angelina County Lieutenant injured in head-on collision

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A fundraiser has been set for an Angelina County Lieutenant injured in a a head-on collision back at the end of July.

On Saturday, September 7, you will be able to purchase a pulled pork sandwich plate for $10.

The fundraiser will be held at the CBTX Parking lot in Wells from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Included in the plate will be: sandwich, chips, bottle water, cookie, pickles, onion, and BBQ sauce.

Lieutenant Stacy Seymore was injured when Tyler Duke, 17, of Lufkin, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone on U.S. 69, just north of Zavalla.

That’s when he struck an Angelina County Sheriff’s Department patrol car head-on.

Duke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seymore has a long road to recovery and his community is trying to aid in that effort.

Organizers want to make sure they have enough food, so if you plan to come, please contact the people below:

Amber – 936-465-6855

Rebecca 936-208-3206

Delivery is available for a minimum order of five plates.

Seymore was flown to a Beaumont hospital for treatment following the wreck.