Senior living facilities ask for personal letters after lockdown prevents visitors

(KETK) – Health officials have made the difficult decision to close their doors and prevent visitors as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Gov. Abbott directed state agencies to restrict visitation at nursing homes, senior living facilities, hospitals, and daycare centers during a press conference. It did outline limited exceptions for things like end-of-life visitations and requires all individuals to go through the proper screenings, he said.

“We want to make sure we do all we can to prevent this vulnerable senior population, or others in hospitals, from contracting COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott.

To help, local officials are asking the public to draw pictures and write letters to residents in facilities.

Below are addresses you can send items to:

Elkhart

Elkhart Oaks Care Center

213 Jones Road

Elkhart, Texas 75839

Paris

Heritage House of Paris

150 47th Street

Paris, Texas 75462

If you know of a senior living facility that would like a letter, send us a message at newsroom-ketk@nexstar.tv