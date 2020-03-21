Senate to consider ‘Phase III’ coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The Senate met Saturday to take its first vote on the $1 trillion “phase three” coronavirus relief package.

The bill, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, would address the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

If approved, it would give rebates of up to $1,200 for individuals who reported incomes of less than $75,000 on their 2018 tax returns.

It would also address the needs of small businesses in the U.S.

“Small businesses all across the country have made it clear that if they are going to keep their lights on and keep their employees on payroll, they need help and they need it now,” McConnell said.

The Senate will not vote on the bill until early next week.