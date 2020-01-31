Senate rejects calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives as defense arguments by the Republicans resume in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial in a 51-49 vote.

All 51 senators who voted against calling witnesses were Republicans. The only two GOP senators to vote for calling witnesses were Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine).

The votes for witnesses included all Democratic senators and independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.

The vote means senators will not hear from former national security advisor John Bolton, who had said he would testify if subpoenaed.

Bolton has written an as-yet unpublished book that reportedly supports charges that Trump withheld military aide to Ukraine in an effort to force the nation to announce an investigation into the Biden family.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is one of Trump’s leading opponents in the 2020 presidential race.

The Senate’s move to block witnesses from testifying likely signals the end of the trial in coming days.

It also makes this impeachment trial the only one in U.S. history in which witnesses did not testify.