Sen. John Cornyn and child abuse survivor Jenna Quinn to hold virtual press conference

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will be joined by Texan and child abuse survivor Jenna Quinn to hold a virtual press conference on the Senate’s expected passage of the Jenna Quinn Law, on Friday at 9 a.m.

The Jenna Quinn Law is a bipartisan bill he authored to allow current grant funds to be used to train and educate students, teachers, caregivers, and other adults who work with children in a professional or volunteer capacity on how to prevent, recognize, and report child sexual abuse.