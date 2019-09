VAN, Texas (KETK) – A wreck from a semi-rollover caused westbound lanes of I-20 to close early this morning, according to a witness that passed by the scene.

The incident was near mile marker 535 near the city of Van and lanes of traffic heading towards Dallas had to be diverted.

There are no reports of what the condition of the driver is or when the lanes of traffic would re-open.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.