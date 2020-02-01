Security cameras capture video of brazen prison escape of 3 Mexican prisoners wanted in U.S.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KETK/NBC) – Surveillance video from Mexico City captured the brazen escape of three prisoners wanted by the United States for their links to drug trafficking, including an alleged associate of the sons of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Mexican authorities said the prisoners escaped from a penitentiary in southern Mexico City on Wednesday morning, possibly with the help of prison staff.

Security footage shows individuals believed to be the escaped inmates getting into a prison vehicle and driving out of the jail.

According to authorities, the escapees had to get past five locked doors.

Ten prison staff are being investigated for their possible involvement.

It was not immediately clear when the United States had submitted the request for their extradition.

Guzman himself escaped from two high-security prisons in Mexico but was eventually captured and extradited to the United States.

Last year, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole and moved to a high security facility in Colorado after being convicted in a U.S. court of smuggling tons of drugs to the United States over a colorful, decades-long career.