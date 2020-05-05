Second Crockett day care worker arrested in child abuse investigation

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A second person in Crockett has been arrested in a police investigation of allegations of child abuse at a day care facility there.

Sekeithia Nicole Jackson, 29, was arrested on April 27 and charged with child endangerment.

A corowker, Shaquill Pratryce Johnson, 29, was arrested April 26 and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

The arrests stem from an investigation by the Crockett Police Department of allegations of child abuse at the Treehouse Academy in Crockett.

According to police, a teacher at Treehouse Academy who also has a son enrolled there, called the Crockett Police Department and reported suspicions that her son was being abused.

In a story in the Grapeland Messenger newspaper, Will Johnson reported that the parent told police “she had noticed her two-year-old son had been crying a lot and acting different.”

The mother said her child is in the classroom next to hers, Johnson reported, and “she hears him cry a lot throughout the day.”

With her suspicions aroused, the mother asked to watch surveillance video from inside the classroom. According to Johnson’s reporting, the video “showed a teacher – idenmtified as Shaquill Johnson – spanking and handling the mother/teacher’s son in a rough manner.”

The video dated April 2, was shown to Crockett police.

According to the arrest affidavit, the video shows Johnson “carrying the child by what appears to be his arms or under arms and slinging him down on his nap time mat in a rough manner.”

Another part of the video reportedly shows the child sitting up on his mat and crying, and Johnson walking over to him “and spanking him on the butt or back.”

“After spanking the child, Johnson grabbed the child up in the air and roughly set him back down on his back,” the Messenger’s Johnson reported. “Johnson is then seen dragging the child across the floor a little ways from where the spanking occurred.”

While reviewing the video, a detective noticed another employee, Jackson, had “committed aggressive and violent acts towards multiple children who were two and three-years-old at the time,” the arrest report stated.

The report by Detective Leea Price says Jackson is seen on video “grabbing a small female child by the arm and aggressively pulling her between two chairs that the child was walking in between. She then grabs the child from behind with her hands on her shoulders and forcefully pushes her to a seated position on the floor. The child can be seen and heard crying as she sits on the floor.”

Johnson reports that the video also shows Jackson walking over to a child sitting on the floor “and kicking her on the leg.”

The arrest report alleges other acts of violence by Jackson toward the children in her care, including spanking.

Johnson was arrested April 26.

Jackson was arrested April 27. She posted bond and is out of jail.