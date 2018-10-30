LEANDER, Texas - A Texas school bus driver has been charged with child endangerment after driving his bus through flood waters.

Nathan Deyong was arrested and charged with one count of child endangerment after driving around a barricade with one student on board and into a flooded area.

Deyong was also charged with a class 'B' misdemeanor for failure to comply with warning signs and barricades.

The Leander Independent School District released a video which shows the bus getting stuck while trying to drive through the flood water.

The bus became disabled and the driver and the student had to be rescued.

The school district released a statement immediately following the incident which said they terminated the bus driver.