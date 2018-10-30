Top Stories

School bus driver arrested after driving into flood waters

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 12:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

LEANDER, Texas - A Texas school bus driver has been charged with child endangerment after driving his bus through flood waters.

Nathan Deyong was arrested and charged with one count of child endangerment after driving around a barricade with one student on board and into a flooded area.

Deyong was also charged with a class 'B' misdemeanor for failure to comply with warning signs and barricades.

The Leander Independent School District released a video which shows the bus getting stuck while trying to drive through the flood water.

The bus became disabled  and the driver and the student had to be rescued.

The school district released a statement immediately following the incident which said they terminated the bus driver.

  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App