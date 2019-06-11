School bus crash near Lubbock sends 10 children to hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) - A crash involving a school bus and a truck tractor semi-trailer near Lubbock sent at least 10 elementary school children to a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The DPS said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of TX 214 and CR 1028 in Bailey County.

According to preliminary reports, a Muleshoe ISD bus on TX 214 was preparing to turn onto CR 1048 and the driver of the semi tried to pass the bus but collided with it.

DPS says at least 10 children were on the bus at the time of the collision and all were sent to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck was also transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries his unknown at this time.