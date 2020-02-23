SCAM ALERT: Van Zandt County authorities warning residents of calls asking for money, personal information

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving a caller asking for money for fraudulent services.

According to a post on the VZCSO’s Facebook, several residents have reported receiving a phone call in which the caller claims that residents must pay a fee to register their house in a 9-1-1 database so first responders can locate the home in an emergency.

The caller also asks for names and medical information.

“This is a scam,” the VZCSO post says. “9-1-1 services are funded through dedicated 9-1-1 excise taxes on telephone bills and by other local government funds.”

Any request for 9-1-1 funds over the phone is a fraud. Residents who receive these calls should hang up and report the suspicious call to their local police or sheriff’s non-emergency phone number.

Never provide personal, financial, or medical information over the phone to anyone you do not know. Officials government agencies, whether at the local, county, state, or federal level, will never ask for money or medical information over the phone.