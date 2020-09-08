SCAM ALERT: East Texas officials warning of fake Social Security calls

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A number of East Texas law enforcement agencies and the Social Security Administration are warning of a new phone scam making the rounds.

According to these entities, a phone call with a recorded message tells the victim that the victim’s Social Security account has been frozen. The message will then ask the victim to press a number to speak with a representative about their account.

Officials warn people not to press any number as this will give the scammer access to the information on their phones.

They also ask that East Texans share this information, especially with elderly persons who may be particularly vulnerable to such scam attacks.

The Social Security Administration has a page on its website dedicated to scams and how to avoid being victimized by them.

“If there is a problem, we will mail you a letter with your Social Security number,” according to the SSA website. “Generally, we will only contact you if you have requested a call or have ongoing business with us. The latest scam trick of using robocalls or live callers has increased. Fraudsters pretend to be government employees and claim there is identity theft or another problem with one’s Social Security number, account, or benefits.

“Scammers may threaten arrest or other legal action, or may offer to increase benefits, protect assets, or resolve identity theft,” said SSA. “They often demand payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, internet currency, or mailing cash.

“Our employees will never threaten you for information or promise a benefit in exchange for personal information or money. Social Security may call you in some situations, but will never:

Threaten you.

Suspend your Social Security number.

Demand immediate payment from you.

Require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card, internet currency, or wire transfer.

Ask for gift card numbers over the phone or to wire or mail cash.”

If you receive such a message, do not press any numbers. Hang up and, if you are concerned about your account, contact the SSA directly either through the website, by email, or call 1-800-772-1213.