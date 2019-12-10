Murphey the Jeweler to close their doors on Christmas Eve after more than 150 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A long-time jewelry store is closing its doors after more than 150 years in business.

According to their Facebook page, Murphey the Jeweler will be closing their doors permanently on Christmas Eve.

In the post, it says that it was a difficult decision, but they want to thank their customers who have supported their business.

In front of their store is the historic designation you see in the picture to the right.

The business started in 1868 at the corner of Ferguson Street and Broadway Avenue.

Archibald Murphey’s sons took over the business. One of them moved it to the current location in 1919.

They are one of the oldest retail establishments in East Texas and will be missed.

Murphey was a North Carolina native that married his wife, Elizabeth Findley in Rusk back in 1853.

If you are looking to get someone a Christmas gift, they will be open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.