SAY YES TO THE DRESS: Zonta Club of Longview gives away prom dresses to East Texas girls in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Every high school girl wants to look beautiful on prom night, and an organization in Longview is making those wishes come true.

The Zonta Club of Longview gives away more than 2,000 prom dresses and accessories to young women across East Texas, making sure every girl can afford to feel beautiful on their prom night.

The dresses are in great shape and are given away for free.

When the girls come in to shop for their gowns, they are each assigned a personal shopping assistant to help them along the way.

For many girls, it’s a moment and a gift they will never forget.

“We want girls to feel pretty,” said Amy Hooten, Zonta Club vice president. “Everyone is looking for a dress. We just came up with a great idea to recycle those dresses because people use them one time and they are beautiful.”

Organizers also want high school seniors to know they don’t only give away dresses, but also scholarships each year.

It’s just another way Zonta Club of Longview is working to fulfill the international organization’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.