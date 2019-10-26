Saturday Evening Forecast: Chilly night expected

TONIGHT: Clouds will be clearing out of the area tonight. Remember those jackets because it will be chilly while remaining dry. Low: 49. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny and warmer by tomorrow afternoon. High: 74. Winds: 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon with temperatures remaining steady. Low: 53. High: 73. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies early with a few showers possibly by the afternoon. The severe weather threat remains very low. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with on and off rain as a powerful cold front pushes through the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 53. Winds: N 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: The rain will begin to clear out of the area in the morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy and it will remain cold. Low: 35. High: 51. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with well below average temperatures. Low: 33. High: 60. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will remain cool with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: 5 MPH.