San Francisco orders ‘shelter in place’ for 3 weeks

SAN FRANSICO, California (KETK) – Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in California, San Fransico has ordered a ‘shelter in place’ starting Tuesday for the next three weeks.

Officials say it is mandatory and is a legal order issued under the authority of California law. The press released stated that failure to comply is a misdemeanor crime.

The government is requiring people to stay home except for essential needs like food, caretaking, healthcare, or an essential job.

They do state that people are allowed to go outside for a walk if you are not in a group.

It is critical for everyone to follow the Order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect themselves, their loved ones, friends, neighbors and the whole community. All persons, businesses, and other entities are required to comply if they do not fall within the exemptions that are specified in the Order. San Fransico Government

Essential services open:

City/County government

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores and delivery restaurants

Hardware stores/plumbers

Banks

Community benefit organization

Laundromats/laundry service

What is not allowed:

Group engagement

Dinner parties

Go to bars or nightclubs

Nail salons or hair stylists

Shopping for non-essential items

Unnecessary trips

For more information, click HERE for the San Fransico press release.