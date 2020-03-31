San Augustine County reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19

Breaking News
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine County has announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The announcement came in a letter from County Judge Jeff Boyd.

The infected person is a county resident. No other details are available.

“As with anyone exposed to a Positive COVID-19 case, the Angelina County & Cities Health District is advising those directly exposed to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms as recommended by the CDC,” the letter said.

Information on COVID-19 can be found at the Angelina County & Cities Health District website.

