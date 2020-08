This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd has issued a declaration of disaster for the county.

The declaration was ordered because the county is “under imminent threat of severe damage, injury (or) loss of life or property damage” resulting from Hurricane Laura, according to the order.

The state of disaster will continue for seven days unless continued or renewed by the county commissioners.