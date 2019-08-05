San Antonio sending therapy dogs for El Paso shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) A San Antonio hospital is deploying some of its finest healthcare providers to help in the aftermath of Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.

Methodist Healthcare System is sending three service dogs and their handlers to comfort first responders, patients, and their families.

The dogs, Chanel, Lady, and Rudy will visit first responder stations and all the hospitals in El Paso over several days.

Their handler says the animals are specially trained for people experiencing grief, stress, and trauma.

“You will actually see them head straight for a person that that’s displaying the most distress. It’s pretty amazing to watch so and it’s also just lightens you know family members and the patient, first responders, everybody’s spirits generally,” said Lee Stanphil, EMS Relations Manager.

