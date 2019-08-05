Live Now
Watch KETK News at 10

San Antonio sending therapy dogs for El Paso shooting victims

Top Stories

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) A San Antonio hospital is deploying some of its finest healthcare providers to help in the aftermath of Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.

Methodist Healthcare System is sending three service dogs and their handlers to comfort first responders, patients, and their families.

The dogs, Chanel, Lady, and Rudy will visit first responder stations and all the hospitals in El Paso over several days.

Their handler says the animals are specially trained for people experiencing grief, stress, and trauma.

“You will actually see them head straight for a person that that’s displaying the most distress. It’s pretty amazing to watch so and it’s also just lightens you know family members and the patient, first responders, everybody’s spirits generally,” said Lee Stanphil, EMS Relations Manager.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC