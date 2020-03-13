San Antonio postpones Fiesta to November

1  of  2
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – San Antonio is postponing its annual Fiesta celebration to November 5-15.

On the event’s website, Jeanie Travis, Fiesta San Antonio Commission President, posted:

“Over the past month, we have evaluated the concerns of health professionals, the impact on our hospitality industry, and the desire to continue San Antonio’s tradition of Fiesta. We want to inform all of you that we are listening to your concerns and wishes. Throughout all of our discussions and decisions, our primary goal is to have a safe Fiesta that poses no risks to our attendees and volunteers. We have concluded that the tradition of Fiesta must continue, but on different dates. The unknown health risks for celebrating Fiesta in April require a postponement until fall. We invite you to celebrate Fiesta San Antonio November 5-15, 2020.”

Fiesta follows SXSW, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and other large public festivals to cancel or postpone due to concerns about the coronavirus.

