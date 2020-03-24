San Angelo confirms first case of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KETK) – The City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed one positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Tom Green County.

This is the first case to be confirmed in the area.

The affected person is a male in his 70s who had traveled, officials stated.

“We have known that COVID-19 was coming to the Concho Valley,” said Dr. James Vretis, Local Health Authority. “We have been preparing for several weeks for the arrival. I ask members of our community to remember that it is the simple things done correctly that will save lives. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay away from sick people. Don’t go to work if you’re sick. The simple things you were taught as a child will help us through this disease.”

City officials say that at this time they believe restrictions on 10 or more people are sufficient to protect the public.

Officials with the City of San Angelo, Tom Green County and the medical community will continue to monitor the situation and will enact additional safety measures if and when that becomes necessary.

Officials urge everyone to help limit the spread of disease through proper hygiene practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Stay home as much as possible, but especially if you are feeling sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a medical facility to avoid potential spread of germs.

“Although we have a confirmed case, we are not surprised and have measures in place to successfully combat this virus,” City Manager Daniel Valenzuela said. “However, we need to be careful not to allow fear to overtake our better judgment. Confirmation of a case in San Angelo should drive us to firmly commit to the CDC guidelines and the declaration issued by the Governor and the San Angelo City Council. In doing so, we can mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our neighbors, friends and loved ones safe. We must work closely together as a tight-knit community to help our city and county recover as quickly as possible. Let us also pray for a quick end to this disease throughout our beloved country.”

All updates will be distributed to the public via the City Public Information office. Be sure to follow the City of San Angelo Facebook page or visit cosatx.us/COVID19 for more information.