Salvation Army of East Texas standing ready to ‘do the most good’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Hurricane Laura’s landfall draws ever closer, the Salvation Army in Tyler is ready to help here at home and along the coast.

Feeding operations have already started in Southeast Texas, but soon they will need help.

And the mobile kitchen team in Tyler is set to be one of the first to head out.

Ten teams are on standby, with an additional five prepared.

As Laura develops, the Salvation Army says it will be in place to react and deploy, providing the help Texans need.

“We’re here to help,” said Captain Michelle Walker. “Any time they need the Salvation Army. If they need a water bottle, if they need food, we’re going to give them that. If they need a place to stay, we’re going to give them that too. And we’re also able to pray with them. We’re also just able to sit there and listen to them, let them talk. If they need that, we’re there also.”

All personnel heading out with the Salvation Army are being pre-screened for COVID-19.