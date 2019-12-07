Salvation Army fears donations won’t meet need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army of Tyler says holiday donations are looking a bit thin.

The agency provides a number of services to those in need throughout the year, but Christmas is its busy season.

Families depend on donations of food and gifts taken up by the agency in order to provide Christmas for their families

salvation army captain nicole parker

“These funds that we raise during the season are not just for Christmastime, but help to sustain the programs of the salvation army all year round,” said Salvation Army Captain Nicole Parker. “We really need the East Texas community to rally behind us.”

Some of those programs include shelters for 200 people every night and also the 10,000 meals they provide monthly for East Texas families.

Parker stressed that all donations stay local.