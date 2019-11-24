Safe Haven Equine Rescue holding Christmas open house

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Safe Haven Equine Rescue is inviting East Texans to celebrate the holidays with horses.

Safe Haven, which rescues abused and neglected horses and restores them to health, is hosting a Christmas Open House Saturday, December 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at its facility at 4994 FM 2088, Gilmer, Texas 75644.

The day will offer Christmas shopping with Safe Haven logo items, arts and crafts vendors, saddles, artwork, and a large selection of used tack.

There will be games for kids, hot dogs for lunch, refreshments, and, of course, pictures with horses.

In bad weather, the event will be held inside in the facility’s barn and buildings.

Proceeds will benefit Safe Haven.