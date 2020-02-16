Sabine’s team manager makes the crowd go wild

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) — On Friday night the Sabine Cardinals boys basketball team secured a spot in the playoffs, but the best part of the night came when team manager Collin Walden, took the floor.

Collin is a Sabine senior with special needs and got to suit up the with team as they took on Harmony.

When he got in the game, the Eagles allowed him to shoot, and he was able to knock down a three-point shot.

The whole crowd went crazy.

Colin also went coast-to-coast for a lay-up, finishing the game with five points.

It was a great showing of sportsmanship by Harmony and an awesome experience for everyone at Sabine High School that night.