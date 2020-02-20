Rusk Rural WSC issues boil water notice for customers in various locations

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusl Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice for cusromers in various service areas.
The areas affected are:
- FM 1248
- Cr 2107
- Cr 2109
- CR 2110
- CR 2111
- CR 2115
- CR 21117
- CR 2118
- CR 2119
- CR 2120
- CR 2121
- CR 2201
- CR 2202
- CR 2217
Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system,TCEQ has required the system to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify customers.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178.