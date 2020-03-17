Closings
Rusk County reports first coronavirus case

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department State Health Service reported the first coronavirus case in Rusk County on Monday.

The case is travel-based and the person has been isolated at home.

Rusk County has given the following suggestions:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Limit gatherings to less than 50 people, or less than 10 if possible

This brings the total to seven in East Texas with four in Smith County, one in Gregg County, and one in Bowie County.

