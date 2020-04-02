Rusk County reports 7th confirmed case of COVID-19

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Rusk County has reported a new case of COVID-19, bringing its total count as of Thursday afternoon to 7.

The county also has received word that one of its early cases has completed the required protocol and is considered recovered from their infection.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management provides an updated case county every day after 4 p.m. on its Facebook page.

Rusk County officials urge residents to take the situation seriously and take steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Those steps include:

Go home and stay home. If you don’t need to go out, don’t.

Wash your hands. Health officials urge everyone to was their hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 second.

If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or the crook of your arm. Do not cough or sneeze into your hands.

Social distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and other individuals.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Avoid all unnecessary travel, especially in airplanes or on cruise ships.

To keep up with the latest information on COVID-19, please see these websites: