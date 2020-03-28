Rusk County reports 3rd COVID-19 case

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County is reporting its third case of COVID-19.

The new case brings the number of reported COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 45.

A statement from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reads as follows:

The Texas Department of State Health Service (DSHS) informed Rusk County and City of Henderson officials late Friday evening that a third Rusk County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. This case is travel related and the person is currently isolated at home. State officials are conducting follow up interviews with people known to have had contact with the infected person.

Protecting our most vulnerable residents is the county’s and city’s top priority. As new cases are identified, county and city officials are meeting on a daily basis, monitoring the spread and deciding how best to respond. Thankfully, most Rusk County and Henderson residents are voluntarily staying at home and limiting their travel to essential needs only. This can dramatically slow the spread of the virus and help avoid the need for a mandatory “Go Home and Stay Home” order from local officials.

Governor Abbott has asked all residents who have recently returned from highly affected areas including the City of New Orleans and the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, to isolate at home for at least 14 days. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever or fatigue should contact their doctor or the emergency room immediately.

Additionally, residents should:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not

available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when they are sick and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Limit gatherings to less than 50 people, or less than 10 if possible.

The Rusk County OEM will continue to provide ongoing local updates on our website (RuskCountyOEM.org) and our social media pages.

Here is the running total number of East Texas cases as of this writing:

Smith County – 27

Morris County – 1

Cass County – 1

Van Zant – 1

Gregg County – 4

Rusk County – 3

Bowie County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Nacogdoches County – 1

Upshur County – 1

Angelina County – 1

Harrison County – 1

Shelby County – 1

Cherokee County – 1

For more information on COVID-19, see the following websites: