Rusk County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, suffers its first death

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and its first COVID-19-related death.

The increase brings the total of cases in the county to 27 and in East Texas to 588. There have been 22 deaths to date.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, one of the new cases is in the Lakeport area, one in the Garrison area, and the third in the Henderson area.

“We are saddened to learn from (Department of State Health Services) that the patient from the henderson area has died, which is the first official COVID-related death in the county,” OEM posted on Facebook.

County officials urge residents to continue following safety guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the virus, including social distancing, staying home, washing hands with soap and warm water, and cleaning frequently touched devices and surfaces.

For more information about COVID-19, see the DSHS website, the CDC website, or WHO.