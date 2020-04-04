Rusk County reports 12th COVID-19 case, patient hospitalized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County has reported its 12th confirmed case of COVID-19.

The case was reported in the Mt. Enterprise area, and the patient has been hospitalized.

This new case is considered “community spread.”

“Go home, stay home,” the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is urging residents. “Rusk County residents should go home and stay home unless conducting absolutely essential activities. They should only have contact with people in their own household. The governor’s (stay at home) order extends through May 1st.”

This brings the number of cases in East Texas to 187. Eight people in the region have died.