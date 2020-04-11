Rusk County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total in that county to 15.

The county also is reporting one patient recovered from the illness.

The new patient is female, 55 years old, who is hospitalized. She lives in the northern part of the county, south of Kilgore.

Health officials remind everyone to stay home unless on essential business, wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 second, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and maintain social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from other individuals.

If you are sick, stay home. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), please call your doctor’s office or emergency room before going.

Health officials also are urging people to wear masks or face coverings when you go out. If you do not have a face covering, you can find tips for making them here, here, and here.