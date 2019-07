RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County officials are searching for a 73-year-old man that was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Robert Smith, of Laneville, was last seen at Discount Tire in Henderson this morning in a white Winnebago pulling a 16’ black car hauler with Citizen Potawatomi License Plates.

Smith is believed to have a cognitive impairment and his disappearance may “pose a credible threat to his health and safety.