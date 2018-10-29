Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Rusk County Sheriff's office officials have confirmed to KETK News that they have arrested James Paul Calvert.

Calvert was on the run for two counts of child sexual assault, burglary of habitation and escape.

Several agencies were searching for the suspect and he was brought into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday.

10/22/18

Rusk County officials are searching for a man accused of sexual assault of a child and other crimes.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for James Paul Calvert, 47, a white male, 6'2" and 270 lbs. He is wanted on two counts of child sexual assault, burglary of a habitation and escape.

Anyone with any information on Calvert's is urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department at 903-657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-tips (8477).